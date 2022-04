Swayman will guard the road cage during Friday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.

Swayman was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against the Canadiens, surrendering three goals on 26 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 23-year-old American will try to end the regular season with a bang by securing his 24th victory of the year in a rough road matchup with a Toronto team that's 30-8-2 at home this season.