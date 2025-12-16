Swayman will be between the home pipes against the Mammoth on Tuesday, per Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal.

Swayman has stumbled a bit in December after playing at a high level in November, as he's 2-2-0 with a 3.75 GAA and an .873 save percentage over four games this month. For comparison, the 27-year-old goaltender went 8-2-0 with a .934 save percentage over 10 appearances in November. As for the Mammoth, they have scored exactly five goals in back-to-back victories, with Sunday's win over the Penguins being a comeback effort capped off by a Dylan Guenther snipe in overtime.