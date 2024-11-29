Swayman will be in the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Friday, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman is starting to turn his game around as he has given up only two goals on 34 shots over his last two starts. Overall, Swayman is 6-8-2 with one shutout, a 3.16 GAA and an .888 save percentage. The Penguins are averaging 2.63 goals-per-game this season.