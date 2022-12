Swayman will get the starting nod at home against the Golden Knights on Monday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Despite a lackluster .902 save percentage this season, Swayman is 4-1-0 with a 1.56 GAA and a .939 save percentage over his last six outings. The 24-year-old has now appeared in five of Boston's last seven games. He's posted a 1.41 GAA while going 5-0-0 at home this season.