Swayman will patrol the home crease Saturday against Montreal.

Swayman made 27 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Nov. 11 during his last outing. He has a 6-0-1 record this season with one shutout, a 1.69 GAA and a .944 save percentage. Montreal ranks 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.88 goals per contest.