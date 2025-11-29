default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Swayman will protect the home net against Detroit on Saturday, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. The 27-year-old Swayman is coming off a 44-save performance in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders. He has a 10-6-0 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Detroit sits 22nd in the league with 2.92 goals per game this campaign.

More News