Swayman will protect the home net against Detroit on Saturday, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. The 27-year-old Swayman is coming off a 44-save performance in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders. He has a 10-6-0 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Detroit sits 22nd in the league with 2.92 goals per game this campaign.