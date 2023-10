Swayman will guard the home net Saturday against Detroit, according to Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman, who has been alternating starts with Linus Ullmark, is coming off a 23-save shutout of Chicago on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Swayman has stopped 89 of 93 shots en route to a 3-0-0 record to begin the 2023-24 season.