Swayman will patrol the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Mammoth, per Andrew Fantucchio of Inside the Rink.

Swayman will return to action Thursday after he allowed four goals to the Senators in Monday's loss. However, the Bruins' defense looked spotty in the defeat, so the whole team will be looking to bounce back Thursday against the Mammoth, who have won three of their first four outings in 2026-27. Despite the tough matchup, Swayman remains a solid starter in all fantasy formats. He has a 2-1-0 record, a 2.31 GAA, a .914 save percentage and a shutout across his first three appearances this season.