Swayman will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Lightning, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman will make a third straight appearance, though Linus Ullmark is available to okay after exiting last Friday's game versus the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old Swayman is 2-1-0 with five goals allowed on 54 shots in three outings since he returned from a lower-body injury. The Lightning's top six and power play will be a tough draw, but playing behind the Bruins' defense should put Swayman in a good position to win.