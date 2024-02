Swayman will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Tuesday, according to Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal.

Swayman has stopped 136 of 144 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 16-3-7 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 27 appearances. The Flames rank 17th in the league this season with 3.04 goals per contest.