Swayman will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Senators, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Swayman will make his fifth appearance in the last eight games -- he's allowed six goals on 102 shots (.941 save percentage) in the previous four. The 23-year-old netminder appears to have the edge on Linus Ullmark for the No. 1 job for the Bruins. Swayman will get a fairly favorable matchup against a Senators team that has won four of its last eight games with 18 goals scored in that span.