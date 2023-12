Swayman will guard the road goal versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Devils play-by-play announcer Bill Spaulding reports.

Swayman will make his first start since Dec. 3 after missing one game with an illness and ceding the crease to Linus Ullmark in the other. Swayman has won three of his last six outings, allowing 14 goals in that span. The Devils went 3-1-0 with 13 goals scored during their four-game road trip.