Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Swayman has won just two of his last six outings while allowing 19 goals in that span. The 26-year-old will attempt to build off a win in his last start against the Canadiens. The Blackhawks have won just two of their last six games, scoring 17 goals in that span.