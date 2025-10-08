Swayman will defend the road crease during Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Swayman made a career-high 58 regular-season appearances for the Bruins but had one of the worst years of his career, going 22-29-7 with a 3.11 GAA and an .892 save percentage as Boston took a step back as a team. Despite last year's struggles, Swayman should have the opportunity to maintain a full-time starting role in 2025-26 and will attempt to return to form.