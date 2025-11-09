default-cbs-image
Swayman made 30 saves in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Swayman's third straight win and fourth in his last five contests (4-1-0). Overall, he's 6-4-0 with a 3.09 GAA and .899 save percentage. Swayman's counting stats continue to improve incrementally. His stats are heavily skewed by two bad outings (Oct. 16 and 27) where he allowed 13 goals.

