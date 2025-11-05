Swayman made 29 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday night.

He was perfect in the shootout. Swayman appears to be stabilizing his game after a three-game losing streak in mid-October. He's 3-1-0 in his last four contests, with just six goals allowed in the three victories. Unfortunately, Swayman allowed seven in the loss. Overall, he improved his GAA to 3.10 and his save percentage (.897) is inching up.