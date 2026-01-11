Swayman made 27 saves in a 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Swayman has won three of his last four starts, and he has allowed just two goals in four of his last five contests (3-1-1). He's 17-11-2 in 30 starts this season with a 2.88 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Those counting stats hover close to this year's league average numbers (2.85, .897). Swayman has always been considered a star netminder, so there's clearly more value in his game than what his numbers currently show.