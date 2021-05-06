Swayman will start Thursday night's game against the Rangers.

Beyond Thursday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com relays that Tuukka Rask will start Saturday afternoon's game against the Rangers. Since making his NHL starting debut April 6, Swayman has recorded a 6-2 record with a 1.62 GAA and .942 save percentage. As the postseason approaches, he appears to have supplanted Jaroslav Halak as the Bruins' preferred backup goalie behind Rask.