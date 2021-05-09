Swayman is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Capitals, coach Bruce Cassidy announced Sunday, Eric Russo of NHL.com reports.

Tuukka Rask will get the nod for Boston's penultimate game Monday against the Islanders before Swayman takes Tuesday's season finale against Washington. Cassidy added that he's yet to decide whether Swayman or Jaroslav Halak will back up Rask in the postseason, but the rookie seems to have the upper hand in that race. Halak hasn't won a game since April 3, making just two appearances since then, while Swayman has started his career with a 7-2-0 record, 1.44 GAA and .946 save percentage.