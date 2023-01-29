Swayman turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Bruins seemed to have this one in the bag after David Pastrnak broke a 2-2 tie with 49 seconds left in the third period, but Aleksander Barkov answered back with just three seconds left on the clock before Sam Reinhart potted the winner only 17 seconds into OT -- both on shots Swayman had little chance on. Despite the setback, the 24-year-old netminder still hasn't lost in regulation since early December, going 7-0-3 over his last 11 appearances with a .932 save percentage.