Swayman stopped 14 of 16 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The game was scoreless through two periods, but a bad bounce off the end boards handed Travis Konecny a tally early in the third, and the Bruins were never able to get level. It was just Swayman's second regulation loss in his last nine starts dating back to Jan. 10, and over that stretch he's gone 6-2-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage.