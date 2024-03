Swayman stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final two goals coming into an empty net.

Boston took a 1-0 lead into the second period, but Swayman fell victim to some incredible puck luck for Artemi Panarin, whose second goal deflected in off a sliding Jake DeBrusk. Swayman's had a bumpy ride since the All-Star break, and over his last 12 starts the 25-year-old goalie sports a 6-5-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and .902 save percentage.