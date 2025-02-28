Swayman made 18 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Swayman wasn't perfect -- he'd like to have at least one of the goals back for the second game in a row. But the Bruins didn't score for him, either. Swayman has struggled all season long, and he has faced the ire of fans who are frustrated by his inconsistency. Swayman is 1-2-2 in his last five games with one shutout and two contests where he allowed at least four goals. He's not an automatic start right now given his struggles, but his personal brand and past reputation also make it hard to sit him.