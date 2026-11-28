Swayman made 15 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The Bruins have lost two straight and are 2-5-0 in their past seven. Swayman is 2-4-0 with 21 goals allowed in that span; 14 of those goals came in just three games. He remains in a tie fro sixth in the NHL with 11 wins this season (11-7-1), but his save percentage is now sub-.900 (.899). That's still better than the league average (.891), and his 5.8 GSAx is the 11th best in the NHL. The underlying skills are there; this is simply a tough run for Swayman and the Bruins.