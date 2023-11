Swayman allowed two goals on 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Swayman gave up both goals in the third period, but the Bruins never trailed. The 24-year-old improved to 6-0-0 with a 1.49 GAA and a .952 save percentage through six starts. Swayman and Linus Ullmark continue to both find success while alternating turns between the pipes. Over the rest of this week, it's likely Ullmark plays at home Thursday versus the Islanders while Swayman would line up for Saturday's game in Montreal.