Swayman allowed four goals on 16 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

The Bruins drove play, racking up 46 shots, but the Coyotes were efficient with their limited chances. Swayman has been inconsistent of late, allowing three or more goals in three of his last six appearances despite not facing more than 30 shots in any of those outings. The loss put him at 5-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 10 appearances. He's alternated starts with Linus Ullmark lately, but Swayman's numbers haven't been anywhere near good enough to justify a true 50-50 split.