Swayman made 33 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

He gave up two goals from the same spot in the left circle in a span of 1:03 in the middle frame. Swayman couldn't stop Mitchell Marner, who deked Brandon Carlo and wired the puck past the netminder. Then Auston Matthews scored on a one-timer from exactly the same spot a minute later to knot the game 2-2. But Swayman bricked things up from that point on, and only allowed one goal in the shootout. He got the win and remains undefeated in five games (5-0-0) this season.