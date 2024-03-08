Swayman made 28 saves in a 4-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

The only goal that made it past him came off the stick of Mitchell Marner on a second-period power play. Swayman has beaten the Leafs twice this week, allowing just one goal in each of the two wins. And he has delivered a 21-6-8 record in 35 starts this season, recording a 2.45 GAA and .922 save percentage. In an interesting turn, Swayman tried to goad Toronto netminder Joseph Woll to a fight late in the game when the rest of the players got into a scrum in the Leafs end of the ice. He skated to center ice and challenged Woll, who declined. This isn't new to Swayman, who has skated out and challenged Sam Montembault to a tilt in November. His time will come and Boston fans will love it, but fantasy managers would prefer a safer approach to his game. No need to lose him to a stupid fighting injury.