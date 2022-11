Swayman (leg) has returned to Boston and is considered week-to-week, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Swayman was injured Tuesday as he collided with teammate Patrice Bergeron. He has flown back to Boston to be further evaluated. Swayman got off to a horrible start, giving up nine goals on 49 shots in his first two games but was strong in his last start as well as a relief appearance as he stopped 32 of 33 shots. Keith Kinkaid will replace him as the backup to Linus Ullmark.