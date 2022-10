Swayman is expected to start Saturday against Arizona.

It will be Swayman's first start of the 2022-23 campaign. He had a 23-14-3 record, 2.41 GAA, and .914 save percentage in 41 games last season. Arizona has an underwhelming team this season and on top of that, the Bruins have the home ice advantage. This should be a very favorable matchup for Swayman.