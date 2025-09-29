Swayman will defend the home crease during Monday's preseason game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

The Bruins are planning for Swayman to play the entirety of Monday's matchup with just over a week remaining before the start of the regular season. Swayman will attempt to bounce back this year after he went 22-29-7 with a 3.11 GAA and .892 save percentage over 58 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.