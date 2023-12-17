Swayman stopped 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The 25-year-old was brilliant in a goaltending duel with Igor Shesterkin, and Swayman took a shutout into the third period before Vincent Trocheck beat him on a New York power play. Trocheck then did the honors again in OT, re-directing an Artemi Panarin pass that caught Boston's defense flat-footed. Swayman has allowed two goals or less in four straight starts, and the 25-year-old sports a dazzling 9-1-4 record on the season to go along with his 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage, both top-three marks in the league.