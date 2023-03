Swayman made 34 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped both shootout attempts he faced in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old netminder squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Swayman eventually came out on top as Boston made quick work of the shootout. It's his fourth straight win and 20th of the season, and since moving into a strict timeshare with Linus Ullmark in late February, Swayman has gone 7-2-0 with a .926 save percentage.