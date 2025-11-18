Swayman stopped 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

After a scoreless first period, Carolina struck twice in the second with both goals getting jammed home from right on Swayman's doorstep, while the Boston offense didn't get a puck past Pyotr Kochetkov until there were 10 seconds left in the third. It was Swayman's first loss in November, and on the month he's gone 5-1-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage.