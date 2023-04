Swayman turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Both teams cranked up the offense in the third period, scoring two goals each, but Swayman did just enough to keep the Bruins in the win column. The 24-year-old netminder has won five straight starts while working in a timeshare with Linus Ullmark to close out the schedule, and since the beginning of March, Swayman boasts a 6-2-0 record with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage.