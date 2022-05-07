Swayman made 25 saves in a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday in Game 3.

It was his first Stanley Cup Playoff start. He was beaten by Vincent Trocheck at 9:17 of the first on a rebound to put the Canes up 1-0 and then by Jaccob Slavin on a wrist shot from the point at 11:30 of the third. That made it 4-2. Swayman's only previous postseason appearance came in relief of Tuukka Rask last season. His strong work Friday warrants the start in Game 4, especially with Linus Ullmark's shaky eight goals allowed over the first two contests against Carolina.