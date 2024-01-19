Swayman made 30 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Boston handed Swayman an early 2-0 lead, and the 25-year-old netminder made sure his team never trailed in the contest. He's won three straight starts on the heels of three straight overtime or shootout losses, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage. Linus Ullmark (lower body) is just about ready to resume his usual duties and was on the bench as the backup Thursday, so Swayman's run as the Bruins' No. 1 seems likely to end Saturday against the Canadiens.