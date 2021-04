Swayman kicked out 29 of 30 shots Thursday in a 5-1 win over Buffalo.

The 22-year-old rookie gave up an Arttu Ruotsalainen goal from point-blank range early in second period and that was it. It was the third straight victory for Swayman, who has won five of his six starts since being recalled from AHL Providence in early April, posting a sensation 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage.