Swayman allowed five goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Swayman hadn't allowed more than four goals in any appearance since the start of January. The teams traded leads throughout the contest, though Brandon Carlo had the last tally to lift the Bruins to the win. Swayman improved to 14-4-4 with a 2.34 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 24 outings. Linus Ullmark will likely get the crease for Saturday's game in Vancouver after this less-than-inspiring effort from Swayman.