Swayman stopped 17 of 24 shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Senators.

Swayman opened the season on an outstanding note after allowing just one goal in each of his first two starts, but that looks like a distant memory now. He's allowed at least four goals in three of his previous five outings, a span in which the 26-year-old is 1-4-0 with a 4.44 GAA and an .857 save percentage, after allowing 22 goals on 154 shots faced.