Swayman stopped 25 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Swayman had one of his worst games of the season as the Wild stormed to the win in Quinn Hughes' Minnesota debut. The 27-year-old Swayman has gone 5-3-0 over his last eight games, allowing two or fewer goals in six of those outings. He dropped to 13-8-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 21 starts this season. The Bruins are back at home for Tuesday's game versus the Mammoth.