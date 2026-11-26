Swayman turned away 14 of 17 shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Swayman faced just 17 shots Wednesday, which is tied for the second-lowest amount of shots on net he's faced this season. Following Wednesday's loss, the 28-year-old netminder now has an 11-6-1 record, a 2.67 GAA, a shutout and a .902 save percentage over 18 appearances this season. Despite his recent inconsistencies in net, Swayman is still a must-roster fantasy option in all two-goalie formats moving forward. He's appeared in three consecutive games for Boston, which could lead to Michael DiPietro starting in one of the team's next couple of contests.