Swayman allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Swayman was good, but the Sharks were a little better in a quiet game from the Bruins' offense. That's a bit of a concerning trend -- over the last six games, Boston has scored a total of 13 goals. Swayman is 6-2-0 with just 18 goals allowed over his eight outings in November, a month that's seen him claim a two-thirds share of the starts in goal. He's at 9-6-0 wit ha 2.79 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 15 starts overall. If the goaltending pattern holds, Joonas Korpisalo would start versus the Islanders on Wednesday before Swayman returns to the crease Friday against the Rangers.