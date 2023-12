Boqvist was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Boqvist figures to serve as an emergency depth option but could challenge the likes of John Beecher or Oskar Steen for a spot in the lineup against the Devils on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Boqvist's promotion comes as Pavel Zacha (upper body) has already been ruled out for that clash with New Jersey.