Boqvist opened the scoring in the first period, dekeing around Jake Oettinger to give Boston an early lead, before adding an assist on Justin Brazeau's tally in the second. Boqvist now has three points (a goal and two assists) in his last two games after he was held scoreless in his previous nine contests. The 25-year-old Boqvist has six points (two goals, four assists) through 21 games in a fourth-line role with the Bruins.