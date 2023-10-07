Boqvist was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL.
Boqvist signed a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason after logging 10 goals and 21 points in 70 games last year with the Devils. After failing to secure a bottom-six spot in training camp, the 24-year-old forward will serve as depth with AHL Providence, should he clear waivers.
More News
-
Bruins' Jesper Boqvist: Agrees to one-year contract•
-
Jesper Boqvist: Not qualified by Devils•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Scores Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Lacking consistency in bottom six•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Two-goal game Sunday•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Slides assist in shootout loss•