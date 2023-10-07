Boqvist was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL.

Boqvist signed a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason after logging 10 goals and 21 points in 70 games last year with the Devils. After failing to secure a bottom-six spot in training camp, the 24-year-old forward will serve as depth with AHL Providence, should he clear waivers.

More News