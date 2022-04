Froden is dealing with a lower-body injury and it was announced Monday that he won't travel with the Bruins for their upcoming two-game road trip, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Froden was slotting into a top-six role for Boston due to the absence of David Pastrnak (undisclosed) but will now be on the sidelines himself for at least two games. In his stead, Curtis Lazar is poised to take on a second-line role versus the Blues on Tuesday.