Bruins' Jesse Gabrielle: Headed to Providence
Gabrielle has been assigned to AHL Providence.
Gabrielle, who logged 35 goals and 64 points, to go along with 88 PIM in 61 games for WHL Prince George last season, will thus gain some seasoning at the AHL level to start the coming season. The 5-foot-11, 204-pounder draws comparisons to veteran Brad Marchand thanks to the level of energy he brings to the table, as well his tendency to be an on-ice agitator.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...