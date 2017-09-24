Gabrielle has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Gabrielle, who logged 35 goals and 64 points, to go along with 88 PIM in 61 games for WHL Prince George last season, will thus gain some seasoning at the AHL level to start the coming season. The 5-foot-11, 204-pounder draws comparisons to veteran Brad Marchand thanks to the level of energy he brings to the table, as well his tendency to be an on-ice agitator.