Gabrielle was re-assigned to the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Gabrielle had just one goal and three points in 21 games for AHL Providence, and the Bruins would rather have the 20-year-old winger play in a top-six role in juniors as he continues to develop.

