Peterka tallied a goal and launched seven shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Peterka scored the lone goal of the third period Sunday, as his tally helped cushion the team's lead by a third goal. The 24-year-old winger now has five goals, 14 points, 38 shots on net, 11 hits and seven blocked shots across 18 outings this season. Peterka appeared to get even more comfortable in his new offesne, as he logged a season high in shots on goal. Peterka is also tied for third on the team with 14 points, and given his placement on the team's top line and secondary power-play unit, he's a must roster-player in all deep leagues moving forward.